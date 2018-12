Boy wakes to bloody sheets, gunshot wound after falling asleep at Englewood party

A boy was shot after falling asleep at a party early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old woke up to find his bed sheets soaked in blood and a gunshot wound to his knee about 12 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Elizabeth Street, according to Chicago police.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.