Boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham

A boy was shot Sunday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 15-year-old was standing on the corner when a car pulled up and someone in a passenger fired shots, striking the boy in the left hip at 2:19 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The car the shooter was in fled the scene, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.