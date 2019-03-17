Over $3M worth of marijuana found during traffic stop in central Indiana

Indiana state troopers found 50 pounds of marijuana and 50,000 THC-filed vape cartridges during a traffic stop March 13 in Hendricks County. | Indiana State Police

Two men are facing felony charges after being found with $3.5 million worth of marijuana and THC-filled vape cartridges during a traffic stop last week in central Indiana.

Danny J. Luttrell II and Brandon M. Pierson, both 27, were each charged with dealing marijuana, Indiana State Police said.

At 11:33 a.m. March 13, Luttrell and Pierson were traveling on I-70 eastbound, just outside of Indianapolis, when a state trooper pulled them over for “following too closely,” state police said. The trooper smelled an aroma and suspected criminal activity during his conversation with the pair.

During a subsequent search, troopers discovered 250 pounds of marijuana and 50,000 vape cartridges in the cargo storage area of the truck, police said. The street value of the marijuana is estimated at $2.5 million, while the vape cartridges were reportedly worth $1 million.

Luttrell and Pierson were taken into custody and transported to Hendricks County Jail.