Man killed in Harvard snowmobile crash

A man was killed when a snowmobile crashed into a tree early Wednesday in northwest suburban Harvard.

Brandon J. Shields, 32, was driving the snowmobile when it slammed into the tree shortly after 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of Pagles Road in Harvard, according to a statement from the McHenry County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said Shields, who lived in Harvard, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Illinois Conservation Police is investigating the crash.