Brazilian mother separated from son arrives in Chicago seeking to regain custody

Lidia Souza and her son, Diogo, were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. She has not seen her son in weeks. | Provided

A Brazilian mother separated from her 9-year-old son at the Mexican border late last month while seeking asylum arrived in Chicago Tuesday morning, hoping they could be reunited.

But one final hurdle remains before Lidia K. Souza can regain custody of her son, Diogo, from the Chicago-based non-profit organization that’s looking after him.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement must sign off on his release.

“Despite a willingness to help, they just haven’t signed the document,” immigration attorney Jesse Bless said Tuesday morning outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop, standing beside his tearful client.

“Today I just want to leave here with my son,” Souza said through a translator.

The process has been mired in bureaucratic red tape and immigration policies that seem to be shifting by the hour under the administration of Donald J. Trump, Bless said.

To force a quick resolution, Bless filed a complaint in federal court Tuesday morning seeking the boys release.

“We’re open to settlement,” Bless said. “We hope the boy will be released in a matter of hours and we will not have to litigate this case.”

The pair presented themselves to immigration officials at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 29.

“She passed a credible fear interview entitling her to a full asylum hearing,” Bless said, declining to elaborate on how their lives were in danger in Brazil.

Uder Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, the pair were separated.

However, the policy of separating families at the border, which came under intense scrutiny for the psychological damage it poses to children, has since been suspended.

“They’ve rolled back zero tolerance, they’ve admitted now that it was zero thought and zero planning. So if she were to enter [the United States today], we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Bless said.

After initially being detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, Souza was released June 9 to stay with relatives in Massachusetts.

The two have been allowed 20 minutes on the phone per week and Souza, having used up her allowed phone time, was unable to talk to her son on his birthday this month, Bless said.

During one of their chats “he told his mother that he does not feel well,” Bless said, declining to elaborate.

If Diogo is released Tuesday, mother and son will waste no time and have a birthday party.

Bless produced two stuffed animals from his backpack that he commandeered from his own twin sons in order to have an on-the-spot birthday gift should the boy be released Tuesday.

Bless said he’s in ongoing discussions with Department of Justice attorneys who are reviewing the complaint he filed Tuesday. He’s seeking an emergency hearing on the case, but added: “we’re hopeful it really doesn’t come to that.”

Unfortunately, Souza’s situation is not unique.

The parents of more 2,000 children who were separated at the U.S. border now face similar bureaucratic headwinds in their struggles to rejoin their kids.

The complaint Bless filed Tuesday comes days after two other lawsuits were filed in federal court seeking to re-unite two other Brazilian boys being held in Chicago — ages 9 and 15 — with their parents.

Their families also fled dangerous situations in Brazil and were seeking asylum in the United States, according to the suits.

“There are a lot of Brazilian children in Chicago,” Bless said. “They are grouping these children by nationality.”