Break-ins reported at Gage Park, Back of the Yards stores: police

Police are warning residents about a spate of commercial burglaries reported this month in the Southwest Side Gage Park and South Side Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

A burglar or group of burglars got inside the businesses by force and took property inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

at 5:23 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 2600 block of West 51st Street;

at 4:41 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 2400 block of West 51st Street;

at 1:22 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 2000 block of West 51st Street; and

between 7:20 p.m. Feb. 16 and 6:18 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 2600 block of West 51st Street.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.