John McCain, senator, war hero and presidential candidate, has died

An aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died.

McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, discontinued medical treatment for his brain cancer Friday, family said. The decision was made after family said McCain had surpassed expectations for survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.”

The son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain is a former Navy pilot and was held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years. He was elected to Congress in the early 1980s and elected to the Senate in 1986. McCain gained a reputation as a lawmaker who was willing to stick to his convictions rather than go along with party leaders. It was a streak that drewa mix of respect and ire, including criticism from President Donald Trump.

The senator, would have been 82 next week.

RELATED