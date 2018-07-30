Manchin is first Democratic senator to meet with Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh is having his first meeting with a Democratic senator since becoming President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh was sitting down Monday with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of a handful of Democratic senators seen as potential swing votes in the confirmation fight.

Manchin says he’s interested in Kavanaugh’s views on the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

The senator has also asked West Virginia residents to send him questions for the meeting.

Manchin was one of three Democrats who voted to confirm Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota were the others. All three are up for re-election in states Trump easily won in 2016.

