GOP senators expect FBI probe results soon

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to set a key procedural vote for Friday on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — Republican senators expect to receive the results of a new FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The second-ranking Senate Republican, Sen. John Cornyn, says he hopes “we’ll see it soon, perhaps as early as today.”

Republican Sen. Bob Corker cautioned that the timing was not certain. He says delivery of the final FBI report could be pushed to Thursday.

Once the FBI files are delivered, senators are expected to view them in a secure facility.

The senators say Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected later Wednesday to file cloture on Kavanaugh’s nomination. That would set up a key procedural vote on Friday.

A handful of Republicans and Democrats are undecided on Kavanaugh. Their votes will likely decide whether he is confirmed.

