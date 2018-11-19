Top EU lawmaker says no renegotiation of Brexit deal

LONDON — The head of the biggest group in the European Parliament says there will be no renegotiation of the draft Brexit deal that is drawing widespread criticism in Britain.

Manfred Weber, who leads the center-right European People’s Party in the EU legislature, told reporters in Berlin that its initial assessment of the deal is “very encouraging, very positive.” The European Parliament must approve an agreement.

Weber said that Brexit advocates’ “empty promises” couldn’t be kept.

He added: “It must be clear to our British partners that there will be no renegotiation of this text that is now on the table. The text has been negotiated, and it is the basis for the talks of the coming weeks, and our British colleagues must now consider whether it is sufficient to approve — but there will be no renegotiation.”