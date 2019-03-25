UK leader Theresa May says Britain will not leave EU without a deal
LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May says she will not lead Britain out of the European Union without a deal unless Parliament agrees to it — effectively taking that option off the table.
At present, the U.K. is set to leave without agreement unless lawmakers approve a divorce deal or choose another path by April 12.
That could cause major economic upheaval.
May has told lawmakers that “unless this House agrees to it, ‘no deal’ will not happen.” The House of Commons has already voted in principle against leaving without a deal.
May urged lawmakers to back her deal, saying the only other options were canceling or delaying Brexit.