UK leader Theresa May says Britain will not leave EU without a deal

In this image taken from Parliament TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to the House of Commons about the European Council summit, in London, Monday Oct. 22, 2018. May faces dissent from political opponents and from within her own ruling Conservative Party over her blueprint for the Brexit separation and future relations with the EU. | Parliament TV via AP

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May says she will not lead Britain out of the European Union without a deal unless Parliament agrees to it — effectively taking that option off the table.

At present, the U.K. is set to leave without agreement unless lawmakers approve a divorce deal or choose another path by April 12.

That could cause major economic upheaval.

May has told lawmakers that “unless this House agrees to it, ‘no deal’ will not happen.” The House of Commons has already voted in principle against leaving without a deal.

May urged lawmakers to back her deal, saying the only other options were canceling or delaying Brexit.