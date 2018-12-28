Funeral arrangements set for political consultant Brian Sleet

Officials on Friday announced funeral arrangements for longtime Chicago political consultant Brian Sleet, who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

The wake will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Home at 318 E. 71st St., with a gathering afterward at Frances Cocktail Lounge, 307 E. 75th St.

Doors will open for the funeral at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Church-Baptist, 4821 S. Michigan Ave., with a service at 11 a.m.

Sleet will be buried at Oak Woods Cemetery.

The arrangement information was announced by the office of Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), where Sleet served as his chief of staff for about five years in his native Chatham neighborhood.

Sleet was a fixture in Chicago political circles and managed Kim Foxx’s successful 2016 campaign to become Cook County’s first African-American state’s attorney.

Sleet died of a brain hemorrhage in his South Side apartment on Wednesday.