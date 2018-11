Brick thrown at Loop business during burglary: police

Police were looking for a burglar who threw a brick into a commercial building Sunday morning in the Loop.

At 3:37 a.m., a burglar alarm went off in the 200 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police. Officers found a brick that was used to shatter the front door of a business establishment.

The burglar broke into the building, police said, but it was not immediately known whether items were stolen. No one was in custody.