Bridge closures Thursday

Two bridges will be closed in the city on Thursday for testing and balancing before boating season starts.

The State Street bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the Roosevelt Road bridge will be closed overnight, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

To avoid the State Street bridge closure, travelers headed north on State Street should turn west on Wacker Drive and then head north on Dearborn Street, cross the river, and turn east on Kinzie Street to get back to State Street. Drivers going south should go west on Kinzie Street, then south on Clark Street to head east on Wacker Drive back to State Street, CDOT said.

The Roosevelt Road bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.

Drivers will be detoured north on Canal Street, east on Harrison Street, south on Clark Street and back to Roosevelt Road is traveling East. Westbound drivers will be rerouted north on Clark Street, west on Harrison Street and south on Canal Street to Roosevelt Road, CDOT said.