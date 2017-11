Bridge deck repairs close SB I-55 between Arsenal and Wilmington Roads

A closure is underway Tuesday on southbound Interstate 55 between Arsenal Road and Wilmington Road for emergency bridge deck repairs.

In order to finish pothole repairs, the right lane will be closed on the structure that carries southbound I-55 over the BNSF railroad between Arsenal Road and Wilmington Road, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The repairs are expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Wednesday, IDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays.