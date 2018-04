Bridge installation scheduled to shut down Lake Shore Drive near 41st Street

The installation of a new pedestrian bridge next week will shut down Lake Shore Drive near 41st Street on the South Side.

Southbound lanes of Lake Shore will close from 9 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3, the Chicago Department of Transportation said. Northbound lanes will shut down from 9 p.m. May 5 until 5 a.m. the next day. On May 6, both directions will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. May 7.

The closures will allow crews to install structural beams for the new 41st Street pedestrian bridge.