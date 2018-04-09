Lake Shore Drive bridge over Chicago River to close Tuesday night for testing

The upper and lower levels of the Lake Shore Drive bridge will close for testing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning ahead of the boating season.

The bridge over the Chicago River will close from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced.

Motorists headed north on Lake Shore Drive should get off at Randolph Street and go west to travel north on Columbus Drive, CDOT said. After crossing the river, drivers can take Illinois Street east to get back on.

Motorists headed south should turn west on Grand Avenue, head south on Columbus and turn east on Randolph.