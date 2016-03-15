Bridge raises over Chicago River continue through April 1

Bridges over the Chicago River will be raised and lowered through April 1 to make sure they are in working order for the summer.

Bridges raises will happen between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following days, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation:

March 24 – Dearborn Street Bridge

March 28 – State Street Bridge

March 28 – Damen Avenue Bridge

March 29 – Wabash Avenue Bridge

March 30 – Columbus Avenue Bridge

Additionally, the Michigan Avenue Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. March 31 until 5 a.m. April 1; and the Lake Shore Drive Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. March 31 until 2 a.m. April 1.

Drivers should avoid the temporary closures and use alternate routes, according to the statement.

The tests are in preparation for bridge lifts that are scheduled for weekends from mid-April through June, according to CDOT.