Bridge reconstruction project to begin next week in Waukegan

A bridge replacement project will begin Monday on the structure that carries Greenwood Avenue to the Amstutz Expressway in north suburban Waukegan.

Daily lane closures will take place on Greenwood and the ramps to the Amstutz, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project will include removal of the existing Greenwood Avenue Bridge, IDOT said. The reconstruction of Greenwood Avenue, new embankments and reconstruction of the expressway ramps will also take place.

The overall project is expected to be completed in Fall 2018, IDOT said.