Dearborn Street bridge will close for several hours Friday for testing

Bridge testing will close the Dearborn Street bridge for several hours Friday in downtown Chicago.

The bridge over the Chicago River will be closed between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for testing ahead of the spring boating season, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced.

Travelers will be detoured east to Wacker Drive, north on State Street, west on Kinzie Street and north on Dearborn Street.