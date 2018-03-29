Bridgeport armed robbers drove victims to ATM, used their cards to withdraw cash

Armed robbers forced at least two people to withdraw money after driving them to an ATM on Monday in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

In at two separate incidents, the suspects went up to people who had just parked their cars and told them to get in the back seat before they drove to a bank to use the victim’s bank card to withdraw money from an ATM, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Both robberies happened on Monday, police said. The first came just after 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West 25th Place, followed by another robbery shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Canal Street.

There were four or five suspects, all in their 20s, police said. They were driving a small dark red or black Cadillac car.