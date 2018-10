Man grazed in Bridgeport shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m. the 32-year-old was walking in the 3100 block of South Morgan Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot, Chicago police said.

He was grazed in his lower back and was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition, according to police.

The man told officers he did not see the shooter or where the shots came from, police said. No one was in custody.