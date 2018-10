Burglaries reported in same Brighton Park block

Two recent burglaries hit the same block within a week of each other in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, according to police.

In each incident, one or more people entered a home and then took property from inside, Chicago police said.

The incidents happened about 7:50 p.m. Oct. 29 and between 8:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 3000 block of West 41st Street, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.