Man wounded in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 6:25 p.m., the 20-year-old was outside in the 3800 block of South Spaulding Avenue when a gray or blue Jeep approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious but stabilized condition, police said.