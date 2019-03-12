Britney Spears musical to replace canceled MJ stage musical in Chicago

In this June 13, 2017, file photo, singer Britney Spears sings during her concert in Taipei, Taiwan. | AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, file

Chicago will get a world premiere stage musical featuring the songs of a pop superstar after all.

“Once Upon a One More Time,” a stage musical comedy set to the music of Britney Spears, will get its pre-Broadway world premiere in Chicago this fall, replacing the now-canceled Michael Jackson musical.

Previews for “Once Upon a One More Time,” will begin Oct. 29, with opening night slated for Nov. 13 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph). The show features a book by Jon Hartmere, and will be directed by Kristin Hanggi (“Rock of Ages”) with choreography by Keone & Mari Madrid. The show will run through Dec. 1.

“For three years, we have been working closely with [Britney] to develop a concept that perfectly encapsulates her unique spirit, and are so thrilled to finally bring this joyous and electrifying show to the stage,” said producer James L. Nederlander via statement.

The jukebox musical tells the tale of Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairy tale princesses “who gather for their book club, when a rogue fairy godmother drops ‘The Feminine Mystique’ into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation.”

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” said Spears via statement Tuesday. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets now at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets go on sale Aug. 4. New Broadway In Chicago season subscriptions will be available Sunday, April 7 via broadwayinchicago.com.