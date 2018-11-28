Carbon monoxide from stove kills Broadview man

A man died from carbon monoxide poisoning Monday afternoon in west suburban Broadview.

Jimmi Marshall, 62, was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of South 19th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same block where he died.

An autopsy on Tuesday found Marshall died from carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of a gas stove. Secondary causes included atherosclerosis and diabetes. His death was ruled an accident.

Broadview police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.