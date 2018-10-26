Broadview sex offender charged with stabbing woman in Wicker Park

A west suburban man who has been convicted of sexual assault was charged Thursday with stabbing a 24-year-old woman inside her home earlier this year in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Lester Johnson, 53, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. at his home in Broadview after police identified him as the suspect who broke into a home in the 1300 block of North Bell Avenue on the Northwest Side and stabbed a young woman in her leg, according to Chicago police.

He was charged with one felony count of a home invasion that caused injury and one felony count of a failure to report an address change, police said. He also faces one misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection and one misdemeanor count of harassing someone over the phone.

Johnson is a registered sex offender in the state of Illinois, according to the registry. He was convicted of the aggravated sexual assault of a 28-year-old about two decades ago in Champaign County.

At 12:54 a.m. on May 28, 2018, Johnson allegedly broke into the Wicker Park home with a knife and attacked the 24-year-old, police said. The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

According to Chicago police records, Johnson was arrested in July and charged with driving on a suspended license in the 2800 block of North Kolmar Avenue on the Northwest Side Belmont Gardens neighborhood.