Man, 39, shot in buttocks in Bronzeville

A 39-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The man was in an ‘altercation’ with someone about 2:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when that person pulled out a weapon and fired once at the man, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.