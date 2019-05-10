Man shot dead in Bronzeville stairwell: police

A man was fatally shot Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities found him in an apartment stairwell in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Additional details have not been released.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

