Bronzeville mass shooting victim has died

A man has died days after being wounded in a mass shooting last week in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Michael Sutton Jr., 31, was pronounced dead Tuesday, four days after a shooting that wounded four other people, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy on his cause of death hasn’t been released.

The shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 51st Street, police said. Five people were standing on a sidewalk when someone in a gray vehicle shot at them.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in his leg; a 50-year-old man was shot in his back; a 26-year-old man was shot in his head and a 33-year-old man was shot in his lower back, police said. Their conditions had stabilized.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.