Teenager wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

About 1:15 p.m., the teen was in the backseat of a vehicle in the 500 block of East 40th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago police said.

Three suspects left the area on foot, police said. Officers found 24 shell casings at the scene.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one else in the vehicle was injured.