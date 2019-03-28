State trooper fatally struck near Rockford is 15th hit this year

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was fatally struck by a semi-trailer near Rockford, Illinois on March 28, 2019 | provided by Illinois State Police

An Illinois State Trooper struck and killed by a semitrailer Thursday morning near Rockford is the 15th state trooper hit by a vehicle this year.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was outside on Route 20 inspecting a semitrailer just west of Route 75 when she was hit by a semi about 12:20 p.m. in Stephenson County, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The combination semitrailer also struck Jones-Story’s squad car and the semitrailer she was inspecting, police said.

Jones-Story, a 12-year-old veteran of District 16, died from the crash, police said. She is the second Illinois state trooper to be fatally struck this year.

“Today is a dark day for the Illinois State Police family,” Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly said in the statement.

“This is the six-year anniversary of the death of another trooper, and now another brave soul, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, has made the ultimate sacrifice for people of this state,” Kelly said.

State police said more information would be released in a news conference later today.

At least 15 state troopers have been hit by vehicles since Jan. 1 of this year. On March 20, a state trooper was seriously injured when he was hit by a semitrailer in downstate Collinsville.

State police said the crashes were related to violations of Scott’s Law, which mandates that drivers move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

On Jan. 12, Trooper Christopher Lambert was struck and killed on I-294 when he stopped to help at a three-car crash in the north suburbs of Chicago.