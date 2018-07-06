Brookfield Zoo announces the birth of an antelope

Brookfield Zoo recently announced on Thursday the birth of a baby antelope, the newest member of their family. | Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

A dik-dik, one of the smallest antelopes in the world, has been born at Brookfield Zoo.

Zoo officials said the baby antelope checked in at 1 1/2 pounds. The male dik-dik was born June 4.

A full-grown dik-dik can weigh up to 14 pounds and measure 14 to 26 inches tall, the zoo said.

“Dik-diks are herbivorous mammals that primarily eat foliage, shoots and berries, which is where they consume their water. They can live in both dense forests and open plains and are found throughout Africa,” zoo officials said in a press release.

There are 33 dik-dik antelopes in 15 accredited North American zoos, zoo officials said.