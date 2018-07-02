Photos: Brookfield Zoo names critically endangered baby gorilla

A critically endangered female gorilla born last month officially has a name.

Brookfield Zoo announced on Monday that the female western lowland gorilla is named Ali.

The zoo’s “Tropic Word: Africa” habitat is the home for Ali and her mother, Koola, along with several other family members.

Ali, who was born on June 1, has been on track with her development. When she turns 3 months old, she’ll be able to latch onto Koola and ride on her mother’s back. When she’s four months old, Ali will branch off and be able to explore the habitat on her own — although Koola will remain nearby.



“Ali is a wonderful addition to the four-generation family of western lowland gorillas currently in the group at Brookfield Zoo,” said Amy Roberts, Senior Curator of Mammals at Brookfield Zoo. “She has already been welcomed into the existing gorilla social group, which is typically comprised of one adult male (known as a silverback), several adult females, and juveniles.”

Approximately 200,000 western lowland gorillas remain in their native West Africa habitat, according to the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages Brookfield Zoo. This type of primate is critically endangered mainly because of commercial hunting for the bushmeat trade and diseases (such as the Ebola virus). They’ve also been affected by illegal pet trade and their habitats have been destroy for lodging.