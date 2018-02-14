Brookfield Zoo’s animals receive heart-shaped treats for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for humans. Brookfield Zoo showed some love to its animals Wednesday with heart-shaped treats.

The western lowland gorillas, southern hairy-nosed wombats and Przewalski’s horses’ valentines were made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin, according to a release from the west suburban zoo.

“The gray seals seemed to enjoy their heart-shaped gelatin goodies,” the zoo said.

“The Animal Programs staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo. One way is by providing them with a variety of different enrichment and food items they normally do not receive on a regular basis.”