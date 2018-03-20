Brother, sister seriously injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

All three occupants of a Chevrolet Equinox were ejected when the car went off the road and rolled over March 20 near an I-65 exit ramp in Hobart, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

At 5:13 a.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was exiting from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana, when it went off the road, down the embankment and rolled multiple times, according to Indiana State Police. None of the three occupants was wearing a seatbelt, and they were all thrown from the car during the crash.

A 29-year-old Chicago man was impaled with a piece of the car’s door frame after the crash, state police said. He was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in and his injuries were considered life threatening.

His sister, a 28-year-old Chicago woman, was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana, also with life-threatening injuries, state police said. A 24-year-old Chicago woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators were still trying to determine which of the three was driving the car, state police said. Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor and toxicology results were pending Tuesday.