Brothers arrested after complaints, K-9’s nose lead cops to drugs

The Buffalo Grove Police Department K-9 unit Hogyn stands in front of the drugs he discovered in a home where neighbors had complained about possible drug dealing. | Buffalo Grove Police Dept.

Two brothers who made their alleged drug dealing a little too public in the northwest suburbs are behind bars thanks to the alertness of neighbors and the nose of a police dog.

Police were notified by concerned residents of “possible hand-to-hand drug transactions, as well as large amounts of vehicle traffic” to a from a home in the 400 block of Gregg Lane in Buffalo Grove, according to Buffalo Grove police.

Officers investigated and a search warrant was executed early Tuesday, police said. The search led to the arrest of 18-year-old Dustin Gutierrez and 22-year-old Martin Gutierrez, both of whom reside in the home.

The search yielded about 2.2 pounds of of cannabis and cannabis wax, about 1 gram of cocaine, multiple prescription pills, and various drug paraphernalia, police said. The department’s K-9, Hogyn, was “instrumental in locating the drugs,” a statement from police said.

Dustin Gutierrez was charged with manufacturing and delivering cannabis in excess of 500 grams, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. His older brother was charged with manufacturing and delivering cannabis between 100-500 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are expected to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon in Rolling Meadows