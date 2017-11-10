Brothers charged with assaulting officer during Naperville fight

Two brothers were charged with assaulting a police officer when authorities tried to break up a fight early Saturday in west suburban Naperville.

At 2:24 a.m., officers responded to a fight involving six people near the corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue, according to Naperville police. The fight stemmed from an argument about a woman who’d been subjected to “harsh language.”

Two officers initially responded and called for additional officers, police said. As they attempted to break up the fight, 22-year-old Brandon Rhinhart struck one of the officers in the torso and was taken into custody.

His brother, 23-year-old Tyler Rhinhart, became angry about his brother’s arrest and threatened to batter the officer, police said. He was also taken into custody.

Brandon Rhinhart was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and was released after posting bond, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Oct. 30.

Tyler Rhinhart was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and resisting arrest, police said.

Both brothers live in southwest suburban Joliet.