Brown: Feds need to divulge Hastert’s ‘past misconduct’

So a guilty Dennis Hastert still gets to keep his secret, at least for a few more months, but maybe forever.

That bothers me.

It was a secret so dark that federal authorities say the former U.S. speaker of the house was willing to pay $3.5 million in hush money to keep it hidden.

Yet even as U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin accepted Hastert’s guilty plea Wednesday to a technical charge of structuring cash withdrawals, authorities refrained from disclosing the underlying misdeed he was covering up.

“Past misconduct” against an unnamed individual “that had occurred several decades earlier” is all the plea agreement said, mirroring the language from his indictment in May.

As you know, most news organizations including this one have reported since then that the payments involved sexual abuse of a student while Hastert was a teacher and wrestling coach at Yorkville High School prior to entering politics.

But those reports were based on anonymous sources. By the time this case reached a guilty plea, I would have thought it was time for somebody to put that information squarely on the record.

This is a much bigger issue than satisfying the public’s curiosity.

Justice should be transparent, and the handling of this matter has not met that standard.

A situation has been created here where Hastert knows what he did wrong, and federal prosecutors know what he did wrong, and even though he’s pleaded guilty, the public has been left out of the loop.

Why? To save Hastert greater embarrassment in return for winning a fast conviction?

The crime of structuring cash withdrawals to avoid currency reporting requirements is really not much of a crime at all without an underlying illicit purpose.

That’s why it’s usually used only against drug dealers and others accused of laundering money to cover up their illegal schemes.

I think most Americans would tell you they ought to be allowed to withdraw cash from the bank for any legal reason whatsoever — in whatever amount — without having to explain themselves to the government.

And I believe those same folks reserve a special place in hell for anyone who violates one of society’s strictest rules: Do not have sex with children. When that code is violated by someone in a position of authority like a teacher, that’s even more serious, and justifies applying whatever law is available to achieve justice.

I’m not arguing that we be told the name of Hastert’s victim, only the nature and extent of the misconduct that the former speaker was willing to pay $3.5 million to keep buried, whether you want to call that blackmail or a very out-of-court settlement.

The information could have been tucked right into the plea agreement under the category of what prosecutors call “relevant conduct,” often used to disclose other illegal actions committed by the defendant but not charged.

I’m not even particularly bothered that Hastert faces no more than six months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines for his conviction.

I just don’t think he gets to continue to live the lie that allowed him to reach the highest levels of our government.

It was a much more calm and composed Hastert who appeared in court Wednesday, unlike the haunted shell of a man who seemed to want to shrink inside himself at his initial court appearance. He kept his head up and his voice strong.

Perhaps it helped that Dirksen Federal Building security did a better job of protecting him from the media mob that swarmed him that first time.

Or perhaps it was because Hastert believes he’s now accepted responsibility for his actions, lifting some of the guilt with which he must have long lived, and can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Federal prosecutors will have one more opportunity to tell us what they know about what Hastert did — at his sentencing on Feb. 29.

In a statement issued after court Wednesday, they seemed to hint that they just might do that, noting that at sentencing they “will provide the court with relevant information about the defendant’s background and the charged offenses.’’

Nothing is more relevant than Hastert’s $3.5 million secret.

