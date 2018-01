Brown Line service suspended due to medical emergency

Service on the Brown Line was temporarily suspended between the Belmont and Kimball stations Monday morning due to a medical emergency on the tracks.

Trains were halted at 6:43 a.m. due to the medical emergency, according to an alert from the CTA. As of 7:10 a.m., trains were only operating between Belmont and the Loop.

Bus shuttles have been made available between the Belmont and Kimball stations, the CTA said. Riders should also consider taking the No. 81 Lawrence bus as an alternative.