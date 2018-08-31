Justice lawyer was told Russia had ‘Trump over a barrel’

Bruce Ohr, a senior Justice Department lawyer, at a breakfast meeting on July 30, 2016, was told that Russian intelligence believed it had Donald Trump “over a barrel,” according to multiple people familiar with the encounter. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — Russian intelligence believed it had Donald Trump “over a barrel” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

That’s what lawmakers were told this week by a senior Justice Department lawyer during a private interview.

The official, Bruce Ohr, says he learned that information during a July 2016 breakfast with former British spy Christopher Steele. Steele conducted Democratic-funded research into Trump’s ties to Russia during the campaign.

Trump and Republican lawmakers have attacked Steele’s research as phony and have sought to discredit him and Ohr.

The details of the exchange were confirmed to The Associated Press by multiple people. They weren’t authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Steele was attributing the information to a former senior Russian intelligence official. It’s unclear if the official spoke directly to Steele.

“Ohr told the FBI it (the Fake Dossier) wasn’t true, it was a lie and the FBI was determined to use it anyway to damage Trump and to perpetrate a fraud on the court to spy on the Trump campaign. This is a fraud on the court. The Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is in…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

…charge of the FISA court. He should direct the Presiding Judge, Rosemary Collier, to hold a hearing, haul all of these people from the DOJ & FBI in there, & if she finds there were crimes committed, and there were, there should be a criminal referral by her….” @GreggJarrett — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018