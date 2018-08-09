In radio interview, Rauner calls Emanuel ‘corrupt’ and says he’s ‘got to go’

Gov. Bruce Rauner said in a downstate radio interview Thursday that Mayor Rahm Emanuel is “corrupt” and has “got to go.”

In a downstate radio interview on WJPF, Rauner was asked about former Gov. Pat Quinn’s push to get mayoral term limits and launched into an assault on Emanuel.

“Pritzker, Madigan, Emanuel, those guys got to go,” Rauner said.

Rauner said term limits “get guys out of office who need to go but who have too much power concentrated.”

“Emanuel’s getting $20 million from his special interest groups. He’s corrupt. He’s part of the problem in Chicago. Failure on jobs. Failure on taxes,” Rauner said. “He’s got to go. And Madigan. Madigan’s the worst. He’s been there 35 years. He’s become a millionaire from high property taxes in his tax appeal law firm.”

Emanuel’s communications director Adam Collins called the Rauner broadside “high praise from the man named the worst governor in America.”

The rapid-fire and harshly-worded City Hall response left no doubt that Emanuel and Rauner, once longtime friends who made millions together, are allies no more.

“Bruce Rauner’s downstate election strategy is centered solely on denigrating Chicago, in large part because he doesn’t have any accomplishments worth mentioning,” Collins wrote in an email.

“He said Chicago’s children attend schools that are crumbling prisons. He called Chicago’s teachers ‘virtually illiterate.’ And he derided a peaceful anti-violence march led by Chicago ministers as `chaos.’ He’s wrapping up a term in which he achieved nothing other than gridlock. I guess desperate times call for desperate rhetoric.”

In the radio interview, Rauner was also asked about rumors he’s already squashed about whether he’d call the National Guard to help stem Chicago’s gun violence problem.

“I will not put them in harm’s way. If there was a riot, I’d call them in to put down a riot,” Rauner said.

The governor said, “Chicago leaders have a duty to protect the citizens of Chicago.”

“They’ve been a failure on jobs. The mayor, the leaders of Chicago have failed on jobs. They failed on taxes. They failed on corruption,” Rauner said.