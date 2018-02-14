Rauner budget to include pension cost shift, group health reductions

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner unveils his 2019 budget proposal Wednesday to a General Assembly expecting to hear him explain how he'll erase a $9 billion deficit. | AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner will deliver his fourth budget address on Wednesday — 225 days after lawmakers voted to end a painful and debt-inducing two-year budget impasse by overriding the governor’s vetoes.

And he’s vowed to introduce a way to roll back an income tax hike legislators included in their budget plan last year.

The budget will include a pension cost shift, group health reductions and a 4 percent Medicaid rate cut, according to a source. It also will include some provider rate increases from this year’s budget.

And according to budget documents, the governor will propose a $37.6 billion spending plan — with $1.3 billion in savings coming from shifting pension costs onto schools. The budget will also call for increasing education funding by about $550 million.

The documents reveal the governor wants to shift some suburban downstate school’s “normal” pension costs away from the state and to local districts. That would equate to a cut in paying for pension costs for Chicago Public Schools — setting the governor up for another battle over CPS funding with the two Democratic leaders.

Ahead of that noon speech, the governor asked to meet with the four legislative leaders at 9:30 a.m. — in the first such meeting since December of 2016.

The address — and a realistic plan for the state’s finances — is an important one for the Republican governor as he faces a primary challenger next month in state Rep. Jeanne Ives — and with a collection of Democratic candidates ready to pounce. Most planned on staking out the Capitol on Wednesday to react to the address.

One of his critics arrived early. Illinois Senate President John Cullerton on Tuesday told reporters that Rauner has never introduced a balanced budget. Last year’s budget included contingencies, such as selling the James R. Thompson Center, and a budget line item which read “Working Together on ‘Grand Bargain.'”

Rauner has consistently disagreed with claims he hasn’t introduced a balanced budget, and he’s vowed to produce one this year.

Cullerton posed some optimism for a balanced budget, while crediting lawmakers for ending the impasse.

“That’s thanks to the bipartisan work of lawmakers of the House and Senate who assembled, approved and then enacted a budget over the governor’s veto,” Cullerton said.

Cullerton said the 2018 budget relied on nearly $800 million in one-time revenue, including $300 million in fund sweeps and a $200 million reduction in what the state shares with local governments and mass transit districts. He said Rauner must “account” for that $800 million.

Cullerton, too, said the state needs an increase in public school funding by $350 million in order to properly fund the new school funding formula.

Besides an unpaid bill backlog of $8.4 billion, Rauner’s budget director Hans Zigmund last week told a Senate committee there is about $1.1 billion needed for money that was spent without appropriation authority.

Last week, the Civic Federation released a five-year plan of recommendations, warning “significant problems remain.” Those include “staggering public employee pension costs,” having the lowest credit rating in the country and declining enrollment and high tuition at the state’s public universities, the civic watchdog group concluded.

While the state’s backlog has reduced some, it’s still expected to stand at a whopping $7.5 billion when the current fiscal year ends on June 30, 2018, and is projected to grow to $13.7 billion by July 2023, the Civic Federation said in the report.

The state spent $1.6 billion on late payment interest penalties from July 2008 through January 2018, the report found.