Brutal weather returns with sharp drop in temperatures, freezing rain and sleet

Ice builds up along the shore of Lake Michigan on January 3, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Record cold temperatures are gripping much of the U.S. and are being blamed on several deaths over the past week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

After a brief respite from one of the most brutal cold-spells in Chicago history, the bitter cold, freezing rain, sleet and snow are back.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 56 degrees Thursday before a sharp drop in the evening that will take Chicago back into freezing temperatures after two days of 50-degree weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Central and northeast Illinois will be under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. until midnight, with freezing rain, snow and sleet expected, the weather service said. Icy conditions will cover the ground with a light glaze, causing slippery sidewalks and potentially hazardous roads.

Temps could reach as low as 14 degrees overnight, the weather service said. A high of 22 was expected Friday before an overnight low of 8 degrees Friday night as lake effect snow could lead to snow showers in the area.