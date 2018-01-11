After a brief respite from one of the most brutal cold-spells in Chicago history, the bitter cold, freezing rain, sleet and snow are back.
Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 56 degrees Thursday before a sharp drop in the evening that will take Chicago back into freezing temperatures after two days of 50-degree weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Central and northeast Illinois will be under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. until midnight, with freezing rain, snow and sleet expected, the weather service said. Icy conditions will cover the ground with a light glaze, causing slippery sidewalks and potentially hazardous roads.
Temps could reach as low as 14 degrees overnight, the weather service said. A high of 22 was expected Friday before an overnight low of 8 degrees Friday night as lake effect snow could lead to snow showers in the area.