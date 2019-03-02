BTS adds second Soldier Field show in May

No surprise here. Tickets for BTS’ May 11 tour stop at Soldier Field sold out faster than you can say, well, BTS. (One report noted that all 90,000 seats at London’s Wembley Stadium sold out in 90 minutes).

So a second show has been added on May 12.

The Korean popsters are bringing their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to Chicago as part of stadium world-trek lineup announced last month. Second shows have also been added to the schedule for Los Angeles, Paris, New Jersey and London. The band’s official website lists “more shows to come” across the globe.

Tickets for the second Soldier Field show go on sale at 4 p.m. March 8 at ticketmaster.com

Congratulations @bts_twt – the band sold out Wembley Stadium in 90 minutes! #BTSxWembley pic.twitter.com/sJ84Ls8hOi — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) March 1, 2019

