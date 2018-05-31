‘Realistic’ budget heads to Gov. Rauner’s desk after bipartisan ‘love fest’

Gov. Bruce Rauner approaches the speaker's dais in the House Chamber to deliver his budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly in February. File Photo. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD — With the words “trust” and “bipartisanship” uttered repeatedly on the Illinois House floor, lawmakers on Thursday quickly approved a $38.5 billion budget.

The House cleared the spending plan 97-18. State Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said he believed the budget will win Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s approval.

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called the budget the “first” balanced budget in decades. He implored lawmakers to keep up the bipartisan momentum for constituents who are “starved for that type of attitude.”

“When we respect the priorities of both sides, we can accomplish great things,” Durkin, R-Western Springs said.

After the budget passed, Rauner issued a statement calling it “a step in the right direction.”

Not all were on board. State Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton — who Rauner narrowly defeated in the March primary — voiced her disappointment. She said the budget was decided by a “handful” of people. She called it unbalanced, despite the approval of the majority of House Republicans.

“There is a political ruling class in the state of Illinois, and they are trying their darndest to keep you in the dark and uninformed about some of the most important items that we do down here. And they’re succeeding because the folks in leadership are allowing it to happen,” Ives said.

Ives said rank-and-file members had “no voice” on the budget.

And state Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, implored Rauner to veto the budget as soon as it gets to his desk — urging him to “stand up for taxpayers” and work to cut the income tax hike enacted last year to 3 percent.

“The taxpayers of the state are getting killed,” McSweeney said.

But state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, called the budget “a realistic plan,” with both sides not getting everything they wanted.

“That kind of bipartisanship that we have before us today can only come as a result of good faith negotiation and only comes as a result of developing and building a sense of trust between both sides of the aisle and between both sides of the Capitol,” Demmer said.

The passage echoed that of the Illinois Senate, which moved quickly on Wednesday night to pass a budget deemed a true compromise by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Many under the dome said they hadn’t seen such an easy budget vote in years. The Illinois Senate voted 56-2 to approve the $38.5 billion spending plan.

There were no accusations lobbed, or political fodder on the Senate floor. At a brief Senate committee to discuss the budget, state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, even dubbed this year’s process a “love fest.”

State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, noted the most contentious moment of the budget talks was a Twinkie thrown at his head by fellow budgeteer state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.

The process was like night and day from 2017, when lawmakers struggled to pass a spending plan to get the state back on track. If all goes well, lawmakers are in a position to pass a budget that Republicans — with Rauner’s approval — say is balanced.

“We started this year’s budget process with the common-sense goals of a full-year balanced budget and no new taxes,” Rauner said in his statement. “With this budget, we can come as close as any General Assembly and Governor in Illinois have in a very long time. It’s a step in the right direction, though it does not include much-needed debt paydown and reforms that would reduce taxes, grow our economy, create jobs and raise family incomes.

“The Fiscal Year 2019 budget is the result of bipartisan effort and compromise. We worked together to provide a budget to the people of Illinois that can be balanced, with hard work and continued bipartisan effort to deliver on the promises it makes. I’ll be taking action quickly to enact the Fiscal Year 19 budget into law.”

The budget would spend nearly $38.5 billion and includes major pension savings. The bulk of those savings would come from voluntary buyouts for people eligible for state pensions. Former state workers could opt out of their pension at 60 percent of the value and choose to invest that money elsewhere. Lawmakers used a Missouri model, and said the proposed estimate came from the pension systems themselves. Other savings include a 3 percent compounding cost-of-living adjustment for employees in retirement who are now covered by the state’s most expensive packages. Those retirees would be able to cash out for 60 percent of the value and utilize the more basic cost-of living adjustment.

There are some contingencies, such as the inclusion of sale of the James R. Thompson Center to bring in $300 million. The sale has been a point of contention for years and was also in Rauner’s budget proposal last year.

But the spending plan largely takes advantage of revenue from an income tax hike enacted by lawmakers last year. It’s the same hike Rauner has railed against for more than a year, but one that lawmakers said allowed the budget to be truly balanced this year.

“We’re in a more fiscally stable place right now,” chief budget negotiator State Sen. Heather Steans said on Wednesday. “Not until last year when we did the revenue vote did we really provide some ability to do a balanced budget. So we have a base that enables the math to work.”

The plan also included assumed savings in pension cuts.

The budget fully funds the governor’s capital program, including $2.5 billion for the Illinois Department of Transportation. It also includes $500 million for a proposed Discovery Partners’ Institute through the University of Illinois — a project both Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel have touted as a significant addition to the state’s educational landscape. About $53 million would go towards helping to build a new Quincy veterans’ home. There’s also $1 million to start a port redevelopment effort in Cairo.

A supplemental measure would provide $1.3 billion to help pay for expenses that built up during the impasse.