Building destroyed in Hegewisch fire

Firefighters battled a Still and Box alarm fire in the 13500 South block of Ave N in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A fire ripped through a building early Friday in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after midnight in the 13500 block of South Avenue N, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Curtis Hudson said.

The department initially approached the fire defensively as it expanded, but eventually regained control and extinguished it, Hudson said.

There were no reported injuries, according to Hudson.