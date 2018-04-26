Building, vehicles hit by gunfire in Skokie

Authorities were investigating after a home and two vehicles were damaged by gunfire Wednesday night in north suburban Skokie.

Officers were called about shots fired at 11:25 p.m. in the 9100 block of North Keating Avenue, according to a statement from Skokie police.

They did not find any victims or suspects in the area, butthere were multiple shell casings at the scene and a home and two vehicles had been hit, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.