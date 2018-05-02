Buildings damaged as quarter-sized hail, heavy storms move through Chicago area

Heavy wind downed trees and damaged an apartment building in the 5000 block of South King Drive in Chicago. | Chicago Fire Department

A severe thunderstorm Wednesday is bringing heavy wind and quarter-sized hail through the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the majority of Chicagoland, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued at 7:34 p.m. for northeastern Cook County and southeastern Lake County. A thunderstorm warning for Chicago was set to expire at 8 p.m.

The storm is expected to damage roofs, siding and trees with 60 mph wind gusts, the weather service said.

Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for safety.

The storm was most recently over Wilmette, moving east at 45 mph, the weather service said. The thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

In Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, heavy wind downed trees and damaged an apartment building, which was evacuated, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The damage might have been the result of a microburst, an episode of heavy, downward wind.