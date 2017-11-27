Burbank woman dies one month after her clothes caught fire

A 69-year-old woman died one month after her clothes caught fire in her home in southwest suburban Burbank.

Firefighters responded about 2 a.m. on Oct. 20 to the blaze in the 7900 block of Natoma Avenue, according to Burbank Fire Chief David Gilgenberg.

Mary Gruzanski’s clothes were on fire, Gilgenberg said. Gruzanski was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found she died of complications of thermal injuries in a clothing fire from careless use of smoking materials, and heart disease was listed as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

No other injuries were reported and the fire did not extend to the house, Gilgenberg said.